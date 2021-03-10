When Dan Bisset Jr. received his second and final dose of vaccine against COVID-19, he requested the critical care specialist at Geisinger who helped save his life one year ago to jab his arm.
COVID-19 nearly killed Bisset, 49, and the disease continues to tax his physical and mental well-being.
Though his recovery continues and progress has been slow and difficult, Bisset expressed gratitude for having been vaccinated and wanted pulmonologist Dr. John Sobuto to make that final injection on March 7 — a year to the day Bisset believes he contracted the virus at a beer festival in Brooklyn, N.Y.
“I’ve come to understand how precious life is and how quickly it can be taken from you,” Bisset said during a Geisinger press event Wednesday. He spoke of his near-death experience and his hope the public further embraces vaccinations as a way to return to some measure of pre-pandemic normalcy.
Sobuto practices at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. Bisset lives in Clarks Summit and was rushed to the Lackawanna County hospital where his outlook was grim: A life expectancy of 0 to 5 percent.
Bisset was already intubated for a ventilator and put into a medically induced coma when Sobuto who made the call to treat him with ECMO, the first patient at Geisinger to receive that treatment because of COVID-19. ECMO uses a tube the width of a garden hose to circulate blood from a patient’s body to a machine where it’s mechanically oxygenated and returned to a patient’s veins.
Innovative and risky, the treatment is credited as a major step in saving Bisset’s life. He was transferred to Geisinger’s Danville campus within one day and was hospitalized about 25 days before being discharged.
Bisset’s case came at the start of the pandemic in the region. There wasn’t much firsthand data yet in treating severely ill COVID-19 patients. Looking over the then 48-year-old’s medical records, Sobuto described feeling terrified of the virus’s potential. Bisset was on a ventilator and still couldn’t receive the oxygen needed. ECMO, Sobuto said, was the last resort.
“I knew that was Dan’s only shot,” Sobuto said, calling the decision one of the hardest he’s had to make.
One year later, the medical community’s understanding of the virus and treatment of COVID-19 rapidly evolved. Though the rollout’s been plagued with logistical and supply issues, more people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated than those with documented infections: 32.1 million compared to 28.9 million, respectively, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To be invited to administer Bisset’s final dose was an honor, Sobuto said.
“Honestly, it was one of the greatest moments of my life. There’s not often times where we feel a real sense of reward and pride for the things we do,” Sobuto said.
Bisset hasn’t returned to work and isn’t yet capable to live as he once had. He hasn’t regained full use of his lungs and continues to experience shortness of breath. He experiences numbness in his fingers and toes, and he has phantom smells.
Physical therapy is a part of his routine now, as is mental health therapy.
Dr. Karen Anne Korzick, co-director of critical care at Geisinger, said experiences like Bisset’s tax the patient but also cause stress and anxiety for their loved ones at home. Full recovery can take 1 to 2 years, she said. Among the open-ended questions remaining in the pandemic are what treatments are effective for ECMO patients who suffered COVID-19 after they’ve been discharged.
“It’s not just a physical recovery but it’s also an emotional and psychological recovery. He’s not happy with where his recovery is now and that’s a common response,” Korzick said.
Part of the work Bisset's undertaken with his therapist is reconciling how he unknowingly caused many members of his family to fall ill. His father contracted COVID-19 after visiting Bisset before he was hospitalized and lost his life. His mother grew severely ill, was treated at Geisinger’s ICU just two doors away from Bisset and like her son, continues in recovery. Bisset’s wife ended up being asymptomatic but had to self-quarantine 14 days as her husband was hospitalized.
“People tend to blame themselves. I had a lot of that going on. I wasn’t the cause. I didn’t want my father to contract it,” Bisset said. “There’s a lot of circumstances we didn’t know at the time, even that I had (COVID-19). I’m in a pretty decent place with it.”
Korzick said the vaccine development — three are now currently available — is a huge milestone in medical history, one buoyed by advances in communications and respiratory treatments.
Sobuto encouraged the public to take the vaccine, any of the three as soon as they become available. Bisset said the same.
“As someone who’s been in the ICU, I’ll take those shorter (vaccine) side effects up against going on a ventilator or being in the ICU,” Bisset said.