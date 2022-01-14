COVID hospitalizations in Pennsylvania surpassed 7,500 for the first time on Friday and the state Department of Health registered 26,606 new cases, the 11th day in a row with at least 20,000 new cases.
The 17 highest one-day totals for new COVID-19 cases have come in the past 17 days. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases is down this week to 27,826; it was 28,525 on Monday.
The Valley saw 399 new infections, the 10th day in a row with at least 200 new cases. Northumberland County registered 200 new cases — the ninth day in a row with at least 100 cases. Union County reported 94 new cases — buoyed by 65 new cases at USP-Lewisburg — while Snyder County added 63 and Montour County 42.
Statewide there were 173 new deaths, including two in Northumberland County. It was the fourth day in a row with at least 100 deaths statewide linked to the coronavirus.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 99.35 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.31 percent — only 10 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission. There are 19 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
There were 17 new cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley for the second day in a row including 11 staff cases in Northumberland County. All four counties had increases in staff cases on Friday.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations for COVID increased for the 18th consecutive day statewide.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remained high — there were 1,157 in intensive care units (ICUs), up 45 — and 721 were breathing using ventilators, up 26.
There were 185 patients hospitalized locally.
There were 129 patients at Geisinger in Danville — down three from Thursday — 20 at Geisinger-Shamokin — up three — and 36 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down four. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 35 patients in the ICU and 25 on a ventilator, both up one from Thursday. Shamokin had six in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were 11 patients in the ICU — up one — and two on a ventilator. Of those patients, 10 of 11 in the ICU and both on ventilators were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials reported. Twenty-two of Evangelical’s 36 patients are not fully vaccinated, hospital officials reported.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Valley prisons continued to increase at both the state and federal levels.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 140 active inmate cases and two staff, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, level with Thursday's report.
At Allenwood, there were 130 inmate cases at the low-security unit — up 65 — along with two staff cases, 8 inmate cases at the medium-security facility — down 11 — and seven inmate and one staff case at USP Allenwood, down on inmate case since Thursday.
There were 17 inmate cases and 26 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 719 inmate cases and 677 staff cases.
There were 33 staff cases and 11 resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, level with Thursday's reports.
There were 10 staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys unit and among residents in boys and girls units, along with five cases among staffers in the girls unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.