Pennsylvania registered fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, the second time since weekly reports began that there were fewer than 10,000 new cases.
The state Department of Health recorded 9,953 new cases statewide, the second time in four weeks with fewer than 10,000 cases.
There were 132 deaths linked to COVID statewide, the 15th consecutive week with more than 100. The latest increase pushed the state's death toll from the coronavirus to more than 48,000 at 48,126. Two local residents, one in Northumberland County and one in Snyder County died due to complications from COVID.
Valley counties recorded 146 new infections, down almost 80 from last week’s report. All four counties decreased in case count this week. Montour registered 14 cases, with Northumberland County’s total of 86 its lowest weekly total since the state began weekly updates in May. Snyder County had 22 cases, while Union County registered 24 cases, its fewest in two months.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases nationally increased by 7 percent over the last week. Hospitalizations were down 3 percent.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,137 hospitalizations statewide, down 124 from last week and the second week in a row the total has dropped. There were 137 patients statewide being treated in the ICU — down 26 — and 61 on ventilators, up three.
There were 47 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, up two from last week’s total. This week’s total includes 36 at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Of Evangelical’s seven COVID patients, all were vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center had seven COVID patients in the ICU and tree on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
All federal prisons in Union County are back at the middle COVID restriction level. There were no active cases at federal prisons in Union according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Nationwide, five facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions, 53 were at Level 2 and 39 were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were two active inmate cases and three active staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 51 active inmate cases and 42 active staff cases in state prisons statewide, both down from last week.
There were five active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center, along with at least one staff case. The state does not release full data unless more than five people are positive.
There was at least one staff case at Danville State Hospital and no client cases.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville, the boys facility reported at least one staff case and no youth cases. At least one youth and at least one staffer had infections in the girls facility.