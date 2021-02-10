New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued their downward trend across Pennsylvania on Wednesday with the 11th day in a row of fewer than 5,000 new cases.
Statewide there are 3,378 new cases — including 59 in the Valley — and 125 new deaths.
There were no new cases in Union County according to the statewide database updated daily. According to Bucknell University's COVID-19 dashboard, there were eight more active cases on campus Wednesday morning than the previous day and there were nine positive tests registered on campus on Tuesday.
Bucknell is now reporting 42 active cases, including 41 students. There are also 154 students in isolation, up 16 from Tuesday and the university has 31 percent of its isolation capacity remaining. Bucknell President John Bravman announced Friday the university would not hold in-person instruction this week in an attempt to slow the spread of cases on campus.
At Susquehanna University, there are three active cases, all staffers, which is an increase of one since Tuesday. There have been no positive cases among students since the spring semester.
Across the Valley, there were 59 new cases: 32 in Northumberland County, 24 in Snyder and three in Montour. There were also four new deaths registered in the Valley, two in Northumberland and one in each Snyder and Union.
The positive test rate statewide dropped to 8.6 percent last week, the eighth week in a row it has dropped.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped by more than 100 on Wednesday. Statewide, as of noon Wednesday, 2,789 patients were being treated in Pennsylvania facilities, down 101. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) and on ventilators also decreased slightly. Statewide there were 569 residents on ICUs, down five, while 293 patients were being treated on ventilators, down 11.
In Valley health care facilities, 104 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, up four from Tuesday. There were 74 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 19 in ICUs and 1 on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 11 patients were being treated, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 19 patients, including three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Long-term care facilities
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 1,987 COVID cases tied to long-term care facilities in the region and 297 deaths. There are 14 new cases in the latest release from state health officials. The state does not provide data determining how many of the cases are active.
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 973 resident and 241 staff cases. There have been 206 deaths at 19 affected facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 275 resident infections, 65 staff infections and 36 deaths in six affected facilities.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County reported two new cases, both among residents, and no new deaths in the latest data. There have been 155 cases, including 124 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 236 resident cases: 40 staff member cases, along with 38 total deaths.
Prisons and state facilities
The state Department of Corrections is reporting 76 active cases at SCI-Coal Township — up 24 from Tuesday — including 41 staffers. There are also 23 positive cases among inmates and 12 asymptomatic positive cases among inmates.
There are seven active cases in the three combined Allenwood prison facilities, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. There are four active inmate cases at the medium-security prison. There is also one inmate at the low-security unit and two staffers at USP-Allenwood with active infections. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 78 active cases, including 43 inmates.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 45 active cases — down seven — including 17 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 2,844 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no active cases. There have been 76 total cases at the State Hospital.