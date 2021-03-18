Pennsylvania registered its largest one-day increase of new COVID-19 cases this month on Thursday while also recording more than 3,000 cases for the third day in a row.
The 3,126 announced by the Department of Health on Thursday is the highest total since Feb. 27. The last time Pennsylvania had at least 3,000 cases for three days in a row was Feb. 11-13.
Locally, there were 49 new cases, including 18 in Northumberland County, 16 in Union County, eight in Montour and seven in Snyder. The new case totals in Montour and Union counties are the highest this month for those counties.
Statewide, the Department of Health announced 17 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including one on the Valley. The death registered to Northumberland County was the first in the Valley in seven days.
Across Pennsylvania, 90,650 vaccine doses were administered. So far, state officials say 1,388,612 residents are fully vaccinated, including 30,117 in the Valley.
Hospitals
According to the DOH, 1,486 residents were hospitalized as of noon Thursday, down 14. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by three to 287, while 161 people are being treated on ventilators, up eight from the previous report.
There are 35 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, down five from Wednesday. At Geisinger in Danville, 26 COVID patients are being treated, according to state data, with eight in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and six on ventilators. There are six patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and three more at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger-Shamokin has two patients in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,116 cases at long-term care facilities in the region, up four from Wednesday. The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 288 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,022 resident cases and 253 staff cases. There have been 209 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 138 resident cases and 35 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 262 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
On campus
On Thursday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 13 active infections — up three from Wednesday — including nine students The school reported 43 students are in isolation, up seven. The dashboard also shows one positive test on Wednesday, ending a string of four days in a row without a new positive test.
At Susquehanna University, there are four active cases on campus, all students. Since the semester began, there have been 87 total cases at SU, including 75 students.
Prisons
There are still 24 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down two from Wednesday. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at both the low- and medium-security prisons in Allenwood. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active inmate infections and two cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 16 active cases, down four from Wednesday. The state reports five inmate cases and 11 employee cases.
One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.