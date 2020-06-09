Pennsylvania hospitals must inform workers within 24 hours of exposure to a patient with COVID-19 and must test workers who come in contact with an infected patient whether they have symptoms or not, according to a new order from the state Department of Health
The order, intended to further protect staff and patients, requires all hospitals to develop, implement and adhere to safety measures by Monday, June 15.
“Across Pennsylvania, nurses and other front-line workers are treating patients around the clock in hospitals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Many hospitals are already taking steps to protect their staff from this dangerous virus as much as possible. I have heard from nurses and staff, and this order responds directly to many of their safety concerns. It ensures that the necessary steps are in place to deliver a safer environment so these workers can continue providing high-quality care during these extraordinary times.”
The order requires hospitals to develop, implement and adhere to the following policies and procedures that provide for the safety of the hospital staff and patients by:
- Notifying hospital staff members who have been in close-contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case within 24 hours of the known contact and provide instruction for quarantine and work exclusion.
- Testing symptomatic and asymptomatic hospital staff members who have received notice of a close contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case upon request.
- Procuring and distributing nationally approved respirators to the hospital staff member when the staff member determines the mask is soiled, damaged or otherwise ineffective.
- Requiring universal masking for all individuals entering the hospital facility except for people for whom wearing a mask would create a further health risk or individuals under age 2.