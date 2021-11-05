Pennsylvania recorded more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday.
The total includes 121 new cases in the Valley with three counties reporting at least 20 new cases in the most recent data release.
State Health officials did report 72 new COVID-related deaths across Pennsylvania for the second day in a row, including one Snyder County resident. There have been 325 deaths recorded statewide over the past five days linked to the coronavirus.
The majority of local COVID cases on Friday were registered in Northumberland County, with 67 new cases. Union had 28 new cases and Snyder had 21. Montour County had five new cases.
Bucknell University is reporting five active cases on campus, including three students. Three students are in isolation and the university has had 7 active cases over the past two weeks. Susquehanna University is reporting six active cases, including five students.
Sixty-six of 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Philadelphia County is seeing substantial transmission rates.
Nationwide, 72.56 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 1.99 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported at least one new case on Friday with 16 counting at least 100 new cases.
In Pennsylvania, more than 72 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are now scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, 2,576 patients were hospitalized with COVID symptoms in hospitals across Pennsylvania, up five from Thursday. It was the first time in four days hospitalizations have increased statewide; the totals dropped in six of the past eight days.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 592 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 14, and 360 were being treated on ventilators, down six.
According to data provided by the state, there were 113 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Friday, down four. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up one — seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 19 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating two.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 70 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 30 patients at Evangelical and 13 at Geisinger-Shamokin. Of Evangelical’s 30 patients, 23 were not fully vaccinated, including all seven in the ICU and both on ventilators. Across its system, 151 of the 178 patients hospitalized in a Geisinger facility were not fully vaccinated, along with 39 of 44 in the ICU and 34 of 37 on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID cases at Valley prisons continues to drop.
The federal Bureau of Prisons announced just one active case at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There was one active staff case. There was also an active inmate case at the medium-security location.
There were three active COVID-19 cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, down one in the latest report. There were 105 staff cases statewide, including 22 at SCI Cambria. There were 34 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reported an increase of three active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and 11 staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were fewer staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no resident cases. There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.