COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania increased by more than 200 for the third consecutive day on Thursday and the state Department of Health registered another 27,000 new cases statewide.
After surpassing 6,000 COVID hospitalizations for the first time in nearly a year on Wednesday, another 259 patients were hospitalized on Thursday. The number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals has increased by more than 1,200 since January began and by more than 65 percent since Dec. 1.
Pennsylvania recorded 27,364 cases on Thursday, the fifth time in the last seven days with at least 20,000 cases. The nine highest one-day increases in cases of the pandemic have been over the past nine days.
With 138,422 cases so far, January 2022 already has the sixth-most cases in a single month since the pandemic began in early 2020. A record 299,504 were recorded in Pennsylvania last month.
Statewide, there were also 255 more deaths linked to the coronavirus on Thursday. It was the third day in a row with more than 100 deaths statewide. There were four deaths linked to the coronavirus in the Valley, including two Snyder County residents and one each in Northumberland and Union counties.
The Valley recorded 206 new infections on Thursday, the 10th consecutive day with at least 100 new cases and the 32nd time since Dec. 1 to reach that mark.
There were 109 new infections in Northumberland County, 45 in Union, 31 in Snyder and 21 in Montour. it was the sixth time in eight days Northumberland County has had at least 100 new cases.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 96.63 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.71 percent — only 23 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
According to the DOH’s data report on Thursday, 6,446, patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, an increase of 258 from Wednesday. COVID hospitalizations statewide are up more than 2,000 since Dec. 27.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also increased — there were 1,057 in intensive care units (ICUs), up 28 — and 641 were breathing using ventilators, up 10 for the second day in a row.
There were 206 patients hospitalized locally, up seven from Tuesday.
There were 128 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 17 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 56 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up one. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 40 patients in the ICU — down seven — and 28 on a ventilator. Shamokin had five in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were 11 patients in the ICU — up one from Wednesday — and four on a ventilator. The hospital is reporting 39 of 56 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, along with 10 of 11 in the ICU and all four being treated on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID-19 cases is on the rise at state prisons and USP-Lewisburg.
At USP-Lewisburg, there are now 34 active inmate cases along with one staff case, up seven inmate cases and more than 20 over the past two days.
At Allenwood, there is one inmate case at the low-security unit, 13 at the medium-security facility and 14 at USP-Allenwood. There are two staff cases at the low-security unit and one at USP-Allenwood.
There were nine inmate cases — up six from Wednesday — and 17 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township — up seven — according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 236 inmate cases — up 85 from Wednesday — and 366 staff cases, up 39.
There were 12 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center — an increase of 12 cases among staff in one day — along with five staff cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there are positive cases among staffers at the boys' unit and residents in the girls' unit, along with five cases among staffers in the girls' unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.