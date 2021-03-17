Pennsylvania registered more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, the first time that has happened this month.
The Department of Health announced 3,004 new cases in its latest release, including 27 new cases in the Valley. The back-to-back days with 3,000 cases mark the first time since Feb. 26-27 that has occurred. State health officials report 92 percent of Pennsylvanians who have tested positive have already recovered.
In the Valley, there were 16 new cases in Northumberland County, five in Union and three each in Snyder and Montour counties. There were no COVID-related deaths in the Valley, the six consecutive day without a death in the region. To date, 553 Valley residents have died from the novel coronavirus.
As of 12:30 p.m., the state had not updated the number of deaths or hospitalizations on its statewide dashboard.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,112 cases at long-term care facilities in the region. The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 286 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,020 resident cases and 253 staff cases. There have been 209 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 138 resident cases and 35 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 261 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
On campus
On Wednesday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 10 active infections for the second day in a row, including eight among students. The school reported 36 students are in isolation, down 15. The dashboard also shows no new positive tests on Tuesday for the fourth day in a row and fifth time in the last six days.
At Susquehanna University, there are five active cases on campus, all students. Since the semester began, there have been 87 total cases at SU, including 75 students.
Prisons
There are still 26 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, level with Tuesday's report. Twenty-one of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at the medium-security prison in Allenwood. At USP-Allenwood, there are three active inmate infections and three cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,213 inmates and 157 staffers at the four federal prisons have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 20 active cases, up one from Tuesday. The state reports seven inmate cases and 13 employee cases.
One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.