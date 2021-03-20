Pennsylvania registered 4,213 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the first time in more than a month with at least 4,000 cases in a single day and the highest total since Feb. 7.
The total marks the fifth day in a row with more than 3,000 new cases. In the Valley, there were 64 new cases.
The state's positivity test rate also went up last week to 6.5 percent according to the state's early warning dashboard. It is the first time since December the positivity test rate has increased from the previous week.
Locally there were 36 new cases in Northumberland County, 13 in Snyder, eight in Union and seven in Montour.
Across Pennsylvania, 125,817 vaccine doses were administered on Friday. So far, state officials say 1,474,089 residents are fully vaccinated, including 30,838 in the Valley.
Hospitals
According to the DOH, 1,529 residents were hospitalized as of noon Saturday, down 19. It ended a string of three consecutive days of hospitalizations increasing across the state. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by one to 318, while 189 people are being treated on ventilators, up 19 from the previous report.
There are 37 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, down two from Friday. At Geisinger in Danville, 25 COVID patients are being treated, according to state data, with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) — up four from Friday — and six on ventilators. There are five patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven more at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger-Shamokin has two patients in the ICU and Evangelical has one.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
On campus
On Saturday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 13 active infections — down one from Friday — including 11 students The school reported 58 students are in isolation. The dashboard also shows three positive tests on Friday.
At Susquehanna University, there are now two active cases on campus, one student and one staffer.
Prisons
There are still 23 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, level from Friday. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at both the low- and medium-security prisons in Allenwood. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active inmate infections and two cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 18 active cases, the same total as Friday. The state reports five inmate cases and 13 employee cases.
One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.