Pennsylvania Health officials registered fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday.
The Department of Health announced 174 new cases statewide along with eight deaths.
In the Valley, there are four new cases, three in Northumberland County and one in Montour. There were no new cases in Union County for the third time in four days and state health officials removed one case from Snyder County's total.
There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus. The Valley surpassed 600 COVID deaths since the beginning of the pandemic on Tuesday.
The Valley surpassed 79,000 residents who are fully vaccinated with updated totals. As of noon Wednesday, 79,016 Valley residents are fully vaccinated. Statewide, nearly 5.3 million adults are fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Pennsylvania has administered first doses to 62 percent of the state's entire population — 74.6 percent of adults — and 59.1 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by three on Wednesday. As of Tuesday morning, 394 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 87 in intensive care units — down four — and 68 on ventilators — up one.
In the Valley, there are still 17 patients being treated in local hospitals — up three from Tuesday — including 13 at Geisinger-Danville, and two each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has five patients in the ICU and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. The only two patients being treated on ventilators in the region are at Geisinger in Danville.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, the same number as reported for nearly two weeks.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,448 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,213 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 15 months. There was no change in Wednesday's data.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 220 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases in the last 15. Forty-one residents have died.