Pennsylvania registered 1,945 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time since Nov. 1 there were less than 2,000 new cases across the state.
The state Department of Health also announced 23 new deaths across Pennsylvania linked to the novel coronavirus, including one in Snyder County.
There were 51 new cases across the Valley in the latest data release, including 33 in Union County. There were also 22 in Montour County and 11 in Northumberland. Snyder County's cumulative total dropped by 15. The state has regularly reduced cases in some counties as it reconciles testing data.
Union County has had 141 new cases over the past five days, a rise that coincides with increases at Bucknell University. As of Monday morning, Bucknell had 114 cases, including 111 students. Over the past week, the university reported 94 positive tests out of 3,742 on-campus tests, according to its dashboard. There were 16 new positive cases on Sunday and 186 students are in isolation, down seven from Sunday.
Also on Monday, Susquehanna University reported four new positive student cases. The university now has seven active cases on campus, including five students.
While the 1,945 cases statewide Monday are the lowest since Nov. 1, it also continues a trend of lower case totals on Monday with reports covering the weekend. Three Monday reports in February average 2,434 new cases. The average daily total for February — including Mondays Feb. 1, 8 and 15 — is 3,385, according to state data.
The positive test rate statewide dropped to 8.0 percent last week, the ninth week in a row it has dropped. The positive rate dropped in three of four Valley counties last week. In Montour, it dropped from 12.5 percent to 6.2 percent, from 11.7 percent to 9.5 percent in Northumberland and from 10.9 percent to 10 percent in Snyder. In Union County, the positivity rate went from, 3.6 percent to 5.4 percent, even with 94 fewer confirmed cases according to the state's early warning monitoring dashboard.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID patients increased by nearly 100 on Monday. Statewide, as of noon Monday, 2,447 patients were being treated in Pennsylvania facilities, up 99 from Sunday. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) increased. Statewide there were 504 residents in ICUs, up one, while 265 patients were being treated on ventilators, down two.
In Valley health care facilities, 76 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down two from Sunday.
There were 55 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 17 in ICUs and one on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, eight patients were being treated, including one in the ICU and one on a ventilator. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 13 patients, including one in the ICU.