Pennsylvania Health officials registered more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second time in three days on Thursday and another 16 deaths were linked to the coronavirus, the largest one-day total since June 22.
Department of Health officials announced 2,089 new cases on COVID in the state on Thursday, the 10th day in a row with at least 1,000 new cases.
Allegheny County had 238 new cases, while Philadelphia County (194) and Montgomery County (125) also reported more than 100 new cases. There were three counties — Cameron, Forest and Sullivan — that did not report a new case in the latest data.
Locally, there were 17 new cases in the Valley, according to the latest data: 11 in Northumberland County and three in Montour, two in Snyder and one in Union. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the coronavirus, the 11th day in a row without a death locally.
The state says more than 11.8 million vaccinations have been administered for COVID-19 and 5.7 million are fully vaccinated, including 80,392 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, 935 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, an increase of 27 since Wednesday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 240 since Saturday.
Of those hospitalized, 226 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up two more than what appeared on Wednesday. There were 108 patients on ventilators, down five.
Out of the 26 patients in Valley medical facilities, there are five patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville and one in the ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating four patients on ventilators.
There were 14 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, an increase of four from Tuesday. Seven patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital — up five from Tuesday — and five patients are being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin. All of the local data remained level on Thursday.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,223 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There is one new staff case at a nursing home in Union County in the latest release.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 269 resident and 59 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.
Prisons
There are still three active cases at SCI-Coal Township, one inmate and two staffers, according to the state Department of Corrections report. Statewide, there are eight more active staff cases at state prisons, now 35 total — including the two at Coal.
There are 68 active inmate cases at state prisons — down two from Wednesday — including one at SCI Coal. Of that total, 31 are at SCI Phoenixville.
There is one active staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg as of Thursday morning.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the male juvenile detention center in Danville. Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the female juvenile detention center in Montour County.