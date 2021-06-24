Pennsylvania registered more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in six days on Thursday.
The state Department of Health said there were 221 new cases in the latest data release, the highest total since 272 were registered on June 18. In the Valley, there was one new case, registered in Snyder County.
Statewide, there were 15 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. There were no deaths locally.
In the Valley, there were no new cases in Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties. The state removed one case from Snyder's total as it continues to reconcile test results. Thursday marked the second time in six days Northumberland has had no new cases.
The Valley has surpassed 79,000 residents who are fully vaccinated with updated totals. As of noon Thursday, 79,200 Valley residents are fully vaccinated. Statewide, nearly 5.3 million adults are fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Pennsylvania has administered first doses to 62.1 percent of the state's entire population — 74.7 percent of adults — and 59.2 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated. With more than 11.5 million doses administered, Pennsylvania ranks fifth nationally in the number of total doses administered.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 14 on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, 380 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 75 in intensive care units — down a dozen — and 70 on ventilators — up two.
In the Valley, there are 20 patients being treated in local hospitals — up three from Wednesday — including 16 at Geisinger-Danville, and two each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has three patients in the ICU; neither Geisinger-Shamokin nor Evangelical have an COVID patient in the ICU. Geisinger in Danville has two patients on ventilators.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the same number as reported for nearly three weeks.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,448 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 33 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 18 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,213 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 15 months. There was no change in Thursday's data, the second day in a row with no new cases in the Valley.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 220 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases in the last 15. Forty-one residents have died.