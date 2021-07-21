Pennsylvania registered more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Wednesday and statewide hospitalizations topped 300 for the first time since early July.
According to the Department of Health, there were 525 new cases across the state, including three new cases in the Valley. The last time the state had more than 500 new cases on consecutive days was June 3-4.
Locally there were two new cases in Northumberland County and one in Snyder County. It is the fourth day in a row Northumberland County has had a new case. Union County has not had a new case for four days.
Statewide, DOH officials registered eight deaths linked to the coronavirus, including one in Northumberland County.
The virus has killed 27,813 Pennsylvania residents, including 607 in the Valley since the state Department of Health started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
There were 302 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania according to Wednesday's report, up 22 from Tuesday. Of those patients, 63 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up nine. There were 31 patients being treated on ventilators, down six. It is the first time since July 3 there were more than 300 patients hospitalized statewide.
In the Valley, there were a dozen patients being treated in hospitals, up two from Monday. That total includes nine at Geisinger in Danville and three at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger was treating four patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville, according to state data, including three on ventilators.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,214 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There are no new cases in the latest data released from DOH officials on Wednesday.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 265 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
There are three active staff cases at federal and state prisons the Valley, including one each at USP-Allenwood, USP-Lewisburg and SCI-Coal Township.
At State prisons across the state, there are 25 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive — level from the weekend reports — including 14 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township. There are 32 active staff cases at state prisons — up one from Tuesday — including the one at SCI-Coal Township.
According to the BOP, 424 staffers and 1,563 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 202,074 inmates are fully vaccinated. Only eight other federal prisons have as many inmates as USP-Allenwood, which had three additional inmates and one staffer vaccinated in the latest data from the BOP.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.