More Pennsylvanians died from COVID-19 over the past week than in any other week in three months according to the latest data released Wednesday by the Department of Health.
According to the new data, 139 residents died from the coronavirus last week, equal to the total from the week ending June 15. Additionally, state Health officials registered more new cases statewide and in the Valley this week compared to last week.
Statewide, the DOH registered 17,506 new COVID cases in its weekly release on Wednesday, about 600 more than last week's report. It marked the third week in a row with fewer than 20,000 new cases after six consecutive weeks with at least that many.
In the Valley, there were 306 new cases, up 27 from last week.
There were 35 new cases in Montour County, 173 in Northumberland, 52 in Snyder and 45 in Union County. All four local counties registered more new cases this week than the preceding week.
There were two deaths recorded in the area that were linked to COVID-19, both in Northumberland County. Statewide, there were 139 COVID-related deaths last week, the eighth time in 10 weeks with at least 100 deaths.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases nationally decreased by 6 percent over the last week, while deaths were down 7 percent. Hospitalizations were also down 9 percent. Statewide, the number of new cases of COVID are up 4 pecent and hospitalizations are down 10 percent and the number of hospitalizations is up 25 percent.
All four Valley counties have medium levels of community transmission this week. Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,171 hospitalizations statewide, down 14 from last week and more than 100 over the past three weeks. There were 133 patients statewide being treated in the ICU, and 56 on ventilators, up five.
There were 52 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, an increase of 13 from last week’s report and the first time since July 20 that local hospitals were treating more than 50 combined COVID patients.
Evangelical Community Hospital was treating six patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including three patients who were vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 41 patients hospitalized — up 13 from last week — eight in the ICU. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were five patients hospitalized. Two of Geisinger Danville’s patients are being treated on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
USP-Lewisburg is now at Leval 2 COVID restrictions this week, while neighboring facilities at Allenwood remain at the lowest restriction levels.
There were 8 combined cases at three federal facilities in Allenwood, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, down 20 from last week. There were 5 active inmate cases at the low-security unit, along with 3 inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There are three active cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Nationwide, 32 facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions — down 16 from last week — 48 were at Level 2 and 17 were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At SCI-Coal Township the state Department of Corrections is reporting six cases among inmates and eight among staffers.