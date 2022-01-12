Pennsylvania has reported more COVID-19 cases in the first 12 days of January than during any month since the pandemic began in early 2020.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health registered 31,739 new cases, the third-highest one-day total of the pandemic. It pushed the number of cases this month to 311,852, breaking the record of 299,504 set last month.
The 15 highest one-day totals for new COVID-19 cases have come in the past 15 days.
The number of patients hospitalized across the state also increased for the 17th consecutive day and are approaching the record set in mid-December 2020.
As of noon Wednesday the state Department of Health reports 7,215 coronavirus patients are in hospitals across Pennsylvania. State Health officials reported another 66 patients were hospitalized.
The Valley saw 298 new infections, the eighth day in a row with at least 200 new cases. Northumberland County registered 183 new cases — the eighth day in a row with at least 100 cases and sixth time in the last week with at least 150 — while Union County had 54, Snyder 37 and Montour 24
Statewide there were 204 new deaths. No Valley residents’ deaths were tied to the novel coronavirus in Wednesday's report, the fifth consecutive day no Valley residents died from COVID according to state officials.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 99.13 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.43 percent — only 14 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission. There are 26 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
There were 13 new cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley, including two resident cases in Northumberland County had 11 staff cases across the region.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations for COVID increased for the 17th consecutive day statewide.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remains high — there were 1,103 in intensive care units (ICUs), down nine — and 681 were breathing using ventilators, up 13.
There were 181 patients hospitalized locally.
There were 123 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 16 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 42 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 39 patients in the ICU and 31 on a ventilator, all the same numbers as reported since Saturday. Shamokin had six in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were nine patients in the ICU, and two on a ventilator. Of those patients, none were fully vaccinated, hospital officials reported.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Valley prisons continues to increase at both the state and federal levels.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 92 active inmate cases and six staff cases — both up one — according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At Allenwood, there were 62 inmate cases at the low-security unit — up nine — along with two staff cases, 17 inmate cases at the medium-security facility — up five — and six inmate and one staff case at USP Allenwood.
There were 17 inmate cases — up down — and 26 staff cases — up five — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 511 inmate cases and 588 staff cases, an increase of 85 staff cases in one day.
There were 33 staff cases and 11 resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, an increase of at least six residents and nine staffers.
There were 10 staff cases — double Tuesday's report —‚ and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys unit and residents in the girls unit, along with five cases among staffers in the girls unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.