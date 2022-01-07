Pennsylvania shattered its record for new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with more than 30,000 new cases registered for the first time in the pandemic.
The state Department of Health added 32,053 new cases, 4,000 more than the previous record of 28,018 set on Wednesday.
Additionally, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania increased by more than 200 for the fourth consecutive day.
After surpassing 6,000 COVID hospitalizations for the first time in nearly a year on Wednesday, another 234 patients were hospitalized on Friday. The number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals has increased by more than 1,400 since January began and by more than 65 percent since Dec. 1.
Friday marked the sixth time in the last eight days with at least 20,000 cases statewide. The 10 highest one-day increases in cases of the pandemic have been over the past 10 days.
With 170,475 cases so far, January 2022 already has the fifth-most cases in a single month since the pandemic began in early 2020. A record 299,504 infections were recorded in Pennsylvania last month.
Statewide, there were also 156 more deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday. It was the fourth day in a row with more than 100 deaths statewide. There were no Valley deaths linked to COVID in the latest release.
The Valley recorded 362 new infections on Friday, the third day in a row with at least 200 new cases in the region.
There were 192 new infections in Northumberland County, 82 in Union, 54 in Snyder and 34 in Montour. It was the seventh time in nine days Northumberland County has had at least 100 new cases and third day in a row with at least 200.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 98.11 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.59 percent — only 19 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
According to the DOH’s data report on Friday, 6,680 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, an increase of 234 from Thursday. COVID hospitalizations statewide are up more than 2,000 since Dec. 27.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also increased — there were 1,071 in intensive care units (ICUs), up 14 — and 648 were breathing using ventilators, up seven.
There were 202 patients hospitalized locally.
There were 128 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 17 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 57 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up one. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 40 patients in the ICU and 28 on a ventilator. Shamokin had five in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were 10 patients in the ICU, and three on a ventilator. The hospital is reporting 41 of 57 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, along with all 10 ICU and the three patients being treated on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise at state prisons and federal prisons in Union County.
At USP-Lewisburg, there were 54 active inmate cases along with five staff cases. That is up 20 inmate and five staff cases in one day and more than 40 inmate cases over three days.
At Allenwood, there are now 49 new inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases, 13 at the medium-security facility and 14 at USP-Allenwood.
There were nine inmate cases and 18 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township — up one — according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 260 inmate cases — up 25 from Thursday — and 396 staff cases, up 27.
There were 12 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center — an increase of 12 cases among staff in one day — along with five staff cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys’ unit and residents in the girls’ unit, along with five cases among staffers in the girls’ unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.