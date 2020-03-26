An employee who worked at the Weis Markets store in Milton has tested positive for COVID-19, and 276 new cases pushed Pennsylvania past the 1,000-patient mark Wednesday.
Dennis Curtin, director of public relations for the grocery store chain, could not provide details on the employee’s age, gender or town of residence due to government policies. The Milton store is open and “remains a safe place to shop,” Curtin said in a statement.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|Deaths
|March 16
|76
|0
|March 17
|96
|0
|March 18
|133
|1
|March 19
|185
|1
|March 20
|268
|1
|March 21
|371
|2
|March 22
|479
|2
|March 23
|644
|6
|March 24
|851
|7
|March 25
|1,127
|11
One new positive case was added in Montour County pushing its total to four. Montour remains the only Valley county with confirmed cases.
Northumberland County is not one of the counties listed, despite the Milton Weis store case. The county listings are based on residence, not place of work or where the virus was diagnosed.
In the surrounding area, Lycoming County had its first case confirmed Wednesday, Columbia and Juniata counties have one each, and Schuylkill County has six.
Pennsylvania increased its statewide total to 1,127 cases in 44 counties. The 276-case jump is an increase of 32.4 percent over Tuesday’s total, the eighth time in nine days the increase has been at least 29 percent day-over-day.
Curtin said the employee has not worked at the Milton store or any other Weis store since March 18.
Asked where the associate worked in the store and his or her contact with the public, Curtin said, “I am extremely limited in what I can say other than we learned about it yesterday (Tuesday) evening.
“We are supportive of our associate and are following guidelines from local and state health departments,” Curtin said in an email. “We have informed this store’s associates and have no reports of additional illness. As a precaution, one person, who worked with the diagnosed associate, has gone into self-quarantine.”
All people in the state with the illness are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, according to the state Department of Health.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
In recent weeks, Curtin said, Weis Markets has been diligently cleaning and sanitizing the Milton store “when it is open and afterward, when it is closed. These are standard procedures for all Weis stores. We also did some enhanced cleaning and sanitizing in our Milton, Pa., store last night (Tuesday). These procedures have been reviewed and approved by the PA Health Department.
“We are committed to maintaining a store that is clean and safe for our customers and associates,” Curtin said. “Our Milton store remains a safe place to shop.”
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano and County EMA Director Steve Jeffery, said Wednesday evening they were unaware of the COVID-19 positive.
“Sounds like Weis has done the right thing, procedurally,” Schiccatano said. “We’ve so far gone without any COVID-19 positives in the county. I had not yet been told about this. I do think everyone is out doing the best they can following all the guidelines.”
Jeffrey, who monitors for any incidence of COVID-19, added “we still don’t know where he or she lives. Most likely this person was not a resident of Northumberland County. I was in contact with Geisinger and so far as we know there are no positives in Northumberland County. It’s possible this person lives in another county but worked here. We just don’t know right now.”
State health officials confirmed four more deaths across Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Eleven Pennsylvanians have now died because of the novel coronavirus.
There are 11,193 patients who have tested negative. Data is not available on the total number of tests pending because commercial labs are the primary testing options across the state, health officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration ordered residents of Lehigh and Northampton counties to stay home, with few exceptions, as more of the state is put under the directive in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.
Wolf’s office said the order took effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday for the two counties, home to more than 670,000 people.
Before Wednesday, Wolf’s orders covered eight counties, including Philadelphia, Allegheny County and Philadelphia’s four heavily populated suburban counties. The 10 counties account for half of Pennsylvania’s 12.8 million residents.
The order requires residents to stay home, except for certain allowable travel or errands for health or safety purposes or going to a job designated as part of a life-sustaining employment sector.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.