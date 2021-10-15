Pennsylvania surpassed 1.5 million COVID cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 as state Health officials recorded more than 5,000 new cases for the third consecutive day on Friday.
The state Department of Health announced 5,725 new cases across Pennsylvania in its latest release, the fifth day in a row the statewide total has increased. Of that total, there were 107 cases in the Valley, the ninth time in October with at least 100 local cases.
Since March 2020, there have been 1,502,124 cases statewide, including 26,302 in the Valley.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania are reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Nationwide, 88.5 percent of counties have high transmission rates, down 3.5 percent from last week.
Each Valley county reported at least 10 new cases on Friday, led by 55 in Northumberland County. Union County added 25 new cases, followed by 14 in Snyder and 13 in Montour.
All 67 counties also reported at least one new case on Friday with 20 reporting at least 100 new cases. Allegheny (493) recorded the highest total of any county.
According to state data, more than 13.2 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and 70.1 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated, including 88,346 in the Valley.
The DOH also announced 82 deaths statewide on Friday, including one in Northumberland County. There have been 1,019 deaths statewide in October. There were 670 in all of October 2020 and 1,112 in September 2021.
Of the Valley’s cases since March 2020, 2,330 of them have been tied to long-term care facilities. In Friday's update, there were five new cases locally, including resident cases in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties and two new staff cases in Montour County. The state does not report active cases, only the cumulative totals for each county since last March.
Bucknell University has a dozen active cases on campus, including seven staffers and five students. Susquehanna University is reporting nine active cases, six staffers and three students. Both schools updated their data on Friday.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 2,946 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 32 and the second day in a with fewer patients.
Of those hospitalized, 687 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 23, and 394 were being treated on ventilators, down four.
According to data provided by the state, there were 99 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Friday. There were 18 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — down two — six at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg — up two — and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating eight on ventilators. Evangelical was treating one patient on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 53 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 36 patients at Evangelical and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 26 of 38 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated along with five of eight being treated in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
There was one new COVID case among staffers at SCI-Coal Township on Friday, while the number of cases at federal prisons in Union County remained level.
There were eight active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Friday morning. There were 104 staff cases statewide, up six. There were 38 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
There are still seven active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including three inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood and one staff case at the medium-security prison. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, there are two new cases, one staffer and one inmate. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting 13 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Friday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the fourth consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls on Friday. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.