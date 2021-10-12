More than 30,000 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19 after the state Department of Health registered 151 deaths and 3,898 new cases on Tuesday.
After four consecutive days of Health officials recording at least 80 COVID-related fatalities, the state did not record any deaths over the weekend. Tuesday's report of 151 deaths pushed the total to 30,058 since the first cases were recorded in March 2020.
Two of the deaths were registered in the Valley, including one in Montour County and another in Snyder. There have been 658 deaths in the first 12 days of the month statewide. There were 670 in all of October 2020.
The state did record its third consecutive day with fewer than 4,000 new COVID cases. There were 56 new cases in the Valley, the lowest total since Sept. 20.
Statewide, there have been 56,194 infections in the first 12 days of October. In all of last October, there were 50,030.
Northumberland County posted 23 new cases — its lowest total this month — while Union County added 20 — the seventh day in a row with at least 20. Snyder County had nine new cases while Montour added four more.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
According to state data, more than 13.1 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and 69.7 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Of the Valley's 25,977 cases since March 2020, 2,306 of them have been tied to long-term care facilities.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 3,000 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 33. It is the second time this month at least 3,000 COVID patients have been hospitalized statewide.
Of those hospitalized, 676 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up six, and 370 were being treated on ventilators, up two.
According to data provided by the state, there were 117 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Tuesday, up two. There were 20 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators. Evangelical was treating one patient on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 72 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 33 patients at Evangelical — up two — and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 26 of 33 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated along with seven of eight being treated on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There were four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Tuesday morning, level with reports from late last week. There were 110 staff cases statewide. There were 38 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
There are still eight active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including six inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood and one staff case each at the medium-security prison and USP Allenwood. There were no cases at USP-Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting 18 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Tuesday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the second consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls on Tuesday. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.