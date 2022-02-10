The state Department of Health added 4,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while registering 138 deaths, which pushes the state total to more than 42,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020.
DOH officials registered 4,629 new cases, the 12th consecutive day with fewer than 10,000 new cases statewide.
There are 94 new cases in the Valley, including 35 in Northumberland County, 24 in Snyder, 23 in Union and a dozen in Montour.
There were eight new cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley. The state added four staff cases in Union County on Thursday — 10 over the past two days — along with two staff cases in Northumberland County and one staff case in Montour. There is also a new resident case in Union County.
The 138 deaths announced Thursday marked the third day in a row with at least 100 deaths and the eighth time in 10 days. Two more deaths we recorded in the Valley, including one in Montour and Union counties. The statewide death toll in the 23-month pandemic no stands at 42,035, including 882 Valley residents.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.01 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.47 percent — 15 counties nationwide — were showing low levels. Thirty counties across the nation don’t have high transmission rates. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.2 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 87.3 percent of Pennsylvanians eligible for a COVID vaccine have received at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 3,185 hospitalizations statewide, down 139 from Wednesday. It is the lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients since Nov. 22, 2021.
Statewide, there were 501 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 34, and 338 were breathing using ventilators, down 27.
There were 108 patients hospitalized locally on Thursday, down 13 from Wednesday. There were 76 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 21 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. It is the lowest cumulative total of COVID hospitalizations in the Valley since Nov. 14 .
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 18 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator. At Evangelical, of its COVID patients, 13 of 21 were not fully vaccinated, along with five of six being treated in the ICU and both patients on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s medium-security facility has 77 active inmate cases according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were no active staff cases.
There were three inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases and two inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There were 32 inmate cases and 17 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg. All numbers are level with recent reports.
There were 12 inmate cases and nine staff cases — up one resident case — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide there are 501 inmate cases and another 394 staff cases.
As of Thursday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 68 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, up five staff cases. At Danville State Hospital, there were five resident and six staff cases, down 13 and nine,.
There were fewer than five staff infections at the boys and girls units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.