The Department of Health recorded its largest increase in new COVID-19 cases in five days on Friday and another 269 Pennsylvanians have died due to complications from the coronavirus.
Statewide, there were 18,955 new cases registered on Friday, including 389 in the Valley. Friday's total pushes the Valley's total to more than 42,000 since the start of the pandemic.
There were 201 new cases in Northumberland County, 79 in Union, 71 in Snyder and 38 in Montour County. Three Valley residents, two in Northumberland and one on Snyder, died due to complications from COVID. Thirty-two Valley residents have died from COVID this month, state data show.
January 2022 is the most infectious month of the pandemic in Pennsylvania with more than 500,000 total cases in 21 days. With 10 days remaining, there have been 506,120 cases. December 2021 held the previous record when 299,504 new cases were reported.
There were 24 new cases at Valley long-term care facilities on Friday. In Montour County, there were one new resident and one new staff case, while there were four new staff cases and two resident cases in facilities in Northumberland County. Snyder County reported three new staff cases, while there are eight new resident cases and five new staff cases in Union County in the latest update.
The state does not show active cases at long-term care facilities, only the cumulative number of cases since the pandemic began in 2020.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported 99.50 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.34 percent — only 11 counties nationwide — were showing low levels. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission. There were 14 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, CDC data show 93 percent of residents 18 and older have at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 6,794 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 168 from Thursday. It was the sixth time this week the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms remained high — there were 1,106 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 10, and 647 were breathing using ventilators.
There were 191 patients hospitalized locally on Friday, down five.
There were 132 patients at Geisinger in Danville — down three — 21 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 38 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 35 patients in the ICU and 22 on a ventilator. Shamokin had eight in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were nine patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Of those totals, seventh patients in the ICU and both patients on a ventilator were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Of the 38 hospitalized COVID patients at Evangelical, 27 were not fully vaccinated.
Systemwide at Geisinger, 293 of 365 COVID patients hospitalized were not vaccinated. Of the 72 who were fully vaccinated, 51 had not had a shot in the last 180 days. Of the 70 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU, 61 are not fully vaccinated and 8 of the 9 who were fully vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days. Forty-one of the 45 patients on ventilators at Geisinger were not fully vaccinated, and the four that were vaccinated had not received a shot in at least 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township remained steady on Friday while there were a dozen new active inmate cases at the medium-security unit at the federal prison in Allenwood.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 84 active inmate cases and six staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At Allenwood, there were 153 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 27 inmate cases, up 12 and 19 over two days. There were 13 inmate cases and one staff case at USP Allenwood, an increase of four inmate cases in one day.
There were 35 inmate cases and 43 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,291 inmate cases, up 84 since Wednesday, and 690 staff cases, up 32.
There were 44 staff cases and eight resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, an increase of 11 staff cases since the data was last updated.
There were 16 staff cases and at least four cases at Danville State Hospital, up six staff cases.