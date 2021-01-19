Pennsylvania expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine but the current supply won’t meet increased demand at this point, according to the head of the Commonwealth’s vaccine task force.
“We are well aware we don’t have enough vaccine to meet the demand at this point,” Cindy Findley, deputy secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Department of Health, said Tuesday during a media briefing.
Findley filled in for Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine who was tapped for a position with the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
The Department of Health previously confirmed that the Trump Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services informed states that an anticipated stockpile of the vaccine — one from which Pennsylvania alone anticipated 1 million doses — did not exist.
That came after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said last week the nonexistent stockpile would be released to supply second doses for the two-dose vaccine. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the revelation would delay access but wouldn’t fully interrupt the delivery of second doses. The state does receive limited supplies weekly.
Pennsylvania’s expansion of Phase 1A of its distribution plan allows anyone age 65 or older to schedule a vaccine. Pregnant women are also now eligible along with people between the ages of 16 to 64 who have serious medical conditions such as cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease and sickle cell disease.
A full list of eligible persons by category is available at www.health.pa.gov. There’s also a link for people to take a short quiz to determine eligibility along with an interactive map that shows which providers currently participate in the vaccination program. A green dot means the provider has the vaccine. A red dot means a participating provider doesn’t. The links in the map can be used for eligible people to make an appointment.
Findley urged all who work in health care who haven’t been vaccinated to use the map and schedule an appointment immediately.
“We are hearing from vaccine providers that they have vaccinated all non-affiliated healthcare workers in their area. Yet, at the same time, we’re hearing from healthcare workers that haven’t been vaccinated,” Findley said.