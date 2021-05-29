The COVID-19 pandemic has affected meal programs at the county level, according to area administrators.
“When the Adult Community Centers temporarily closed, we ordered in-home meals for center attendees that relied on center congregate meals as their main meal of the day,” said Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich. “We also provided in-home meals to older adults when his/her caregiver or informal support was unable to provide grocery shopping or meal prep due to COVID-related concerns.”
Northumberland County contracts with Frey’s Commissary, of Montoursville. Frey’s has worked with the agency for many years and also provides in-home meals to surrounding counties. Frey’s delivers seven cold-pack meals one time each week to the eligible older adults of Northumberland County, said Leonovich.
“Our agency also worked with Frey’s to ensure the safety of their staff and ours during meal delivery,” said Leonovich. “Many thanks to Nicoya and the staff at Frey’s for their ongoing efforts to support the meal recipients.”
The county in the past once worked with Meals on Wheels in Mount Carmel and Shamokin, but they are no longer active. They refer older adults to other independent programs if requested, including RiverWoods Meals on Wheels, said Leonovich.
All Area Agencies on Aging or their designee throughout the United States are required to provide in-home meals to eligible older adults as per the Federal Older Americans Act. In Pennsylvania, the federal government provides a portion of the total cost of the meals. The remaining funding is provided through PA Lottery funds. Older adults receiving the meals are not required to pay for the meals, but donations are asked for, if feasible, to defray costs. The agency’s costs include the meals and delivery, said Leonovich.
Approximately 300 older adults receive weekly in-home meals. Some older adults receive them short-term, possibly due to a recent hospitalization. Some older adults receive them long-term due to ongoing health concerns. The number of meal recipients increases each year as the population continues to age in place, she said.
Union-Snyder
Holly Kyle, executive director of the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Inc., said they do not contract with any Meals on Wheels programs but they do inform seniors of the programs in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg. The county offers its own meal program for seniors, also contracted through Frey’s Commissary.
“Seniors receive either a five-day or seven-day pack of cold meals based on their individual need,” said Kyle. “The meals are delivered directly to consumer homes via van/driver delivery one-time-per week, either on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday depending on where their residence is located.”
The county does not charge for its meals and operates on a donation-only basis, said Kyle.
“Meals are funded by the agency under contract with the Department of Aging,” she said. “Consumers are assessed for the home-delivered meal service and they are not charged for the meal. They may make donations toward the cost of the meal if they wish to do so.”
The county serves approximately 210 seniors, about 40 more consumers than normal. The pre-pandemic numbers were approximately 170, said Kyle.
“Due to senior center closures, food insecurity, and/or consumers either being unable to leave their homes due to compromised health conditions or concern about contracting the virus there were more individuals who needed home-delivered meal services this past year,” she said.
Numbers increased
Kathleen Lynn, director of the non-profit agency Columbia-Montour Aging Office Inc., said there are no other meal programs in that area. They have a contract with Agape to provide those over age 60 with meals. Their meals meet the one-third RDA requirements set forth by the federal government.
“Hence, we receive federal funding for the meals,” said Lynn “We accept donations, as there is no charge for the meals since we get federal funding that prohibits setting a cost for the meals.”
The meals are delivered by the agency. They employ six drivers who work a few hours per week delivering meals with agency vehicles. The cost incurred to deliver the meals would be driver’s salaries and cost of maintaining and operating the vehicles. The funding comes through grants. No cost to deliver the meal is passed on to consumers or their families, said Lynn.
“We are currently providing meals to 184 consumers,” she said. “This has increased over the years and recently due to the pandemic. When we closed senior centers, we needed to ensure those that needed a meal had the opportunity to get one. Hence, our delivery was around 220. Our centers have reopened and those receiving requested to be terminated from the meals program.”
The meals are delivered weekly, she said.
“Each consumer gets five frozen meals that are accompanied with bread, a quart of milk, fruit, and desserts,” said Lynn. “The consumer can then choose what meal they want to eat and heat it in a microwave. We will provide a microwave if one is needed.”
They offer regular meals or special diet meals with physician approval. The cost per meal is $4.56, she said.