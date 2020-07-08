Pan Benatar's show became the fourth grandstand show at the Bloomsburg Fair to be postponed, fair officials announced.
Fair officials made the announcement on Tuesday. The show has been postponed until 2021.
According to the fair's website, concerts by Jon Pardi, Brad Paisley and Chicago were postponed previously.
"If you would like to keep your tickets and seat assignments for your purchased show for next year's concert, there is no need for any further contact," fair organizers wrote.
Concert-goers who do want refunds should contact ETIX customer support at 1-800-514-3849 for refunds and exchanges.
Fair officials announced recently they plan to proceed with the fair this fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair is scheduled to run Sept. 25 through Oct. 3.