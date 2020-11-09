The Patriot League will play league-only schedules for men's and women's basketball beginning Jan. 2, the league's Council of Presidents announced this morning.
According to league officials, the 10 schools will be divided into three regional mini-conferences — North, Central and South — with teams playing four games against each regional opponent. Additional League games will be played outside of the mini-conferences to complete the 16-game regular-season schedule. Bucknell's mini-conference includes Lehigh and Lafayette. The North will be made up Army, Boston, Colgate and Holy Cross and the South will be American, Loyola, Maryland and Navy.
To reduce travel and overnight stays, schools will play against the same opponent on consecutive days, primarily Saturdays and Sundays, with a limited number of exceptions. No teams will be permitted to fly to games.
According to a release from the league, "play will be contingent on the League and its member institutions being able to conduct competition in ways that protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staffs and their communities."
“We have accomplished the first step in the planning process for the 2021 Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball season,” said Lafayette College President Alison Byerly, Chair of the Council of Presidents. “The Council of Presidents places the highest value and priority on League competition and we believe this model offers the best opportunities for us to conduct a safe and successful League season.”
Also, according to league officials: The Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will include eight teams. The men’s quarterfinal round is scheduled for Saturday, March 6, while the women begin quarterfinal-round play on Sunday, March 7. The men’s semifinal round will be played on Wednesday, March 10, followed by the women’s semifinals on Thursday, March 11. The Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball championship games are both scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 14.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.