Penn State officials announced Monday it is delaying the start of the spring semester by a week and eliminating the traditional spring break as part of its ongoing COVID-19 mitigation.
The spring session will begin on Jan. 19 and end 15 weeks later. Final exams are scheduled for May 3-7. The session begins Jan. 18, but classes will begin the following day after observance for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.
"There will be no spring break week to reduce travel and limit the spread of the virus into our campus communities," the university noted in a release. "At this time, there is no designated remote-only learning period scheduled for spring, however the University is preparing to be flexible and can pivot, including shifting to a remote start, if needed based on a variety of health and safety factors and data.