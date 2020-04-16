All summer classes at Penn State and its branch campuses will be done remotely the university announced.
According to a release from the university, Penn State's Maymester (May 11-June 10), summer session I (May 18-June 29) and summer session II (July 1-Aug. 14) have all be moved online. There is a possibility of stay-at-home orders are changed the second summer session include in-person instruction, university officials said.
"Any such decisions and related processes for welcoming students back will be made based on guidance from government and health authorities and include careful planning focused first and foremost on the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff," a release said.
“We recognize the sustained financial hardship the coronavirus pandemic is putting on Pennsylvania families, and families everywhere,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “Although this decision will impact the revenue stream for the University, it does not in any way change the focus of our academic mission or the quality of our programs, courses and degrees. Our devoted faculty and staff continue to bring the curricula to life in new and innovative ways and our education outcomes will not change.”