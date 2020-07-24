Penn State athletics has reported its first positive COVID-19 test.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, there was a positive case in the 16802 zip code, where University Park is. An email to the athletic department confirmed the positive case was an athlete.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," a university spokesman said via email. "Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point.
"In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic."
Athletes began their phased return to campus in early June. The university didn't confirm which sport the athlete plays.
Penn State has updated the public on athlete testing on a bi-weekly basis this month, with the next update scheduled for July 29. Last week, the school said a total of 178 athletes who have returned to campus, including several football players, had been tested for COVID-19 through July 10, with zero positive tests at the time.
