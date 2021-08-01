Pennsylvania's Department of Health reported 2,106 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday after not updating its data on Saturday.
The two-day total follows two consecutive days of more than 1,000 new cases, for an average of 1,076 per day for the last four days. In the last 12 days, the state has reported 9,274 new cases of COVID-19, more than double (4,506) the previous 19 days, dating back to July 1.
In the four Susquehanna Valley counties there were 26 new cases, following up consecutive days with 14 new infections on Thursday and Friday. The Valley has seen infections increase from 47 in the first 19 days of July to 76 in the last 10 days.
Northumberland County saw the largest two-day increase, adding 16, followed by Union (5), Montour (4) and Snyder (1).
A Union County resident died due to novel coronavirus complications, the county's 90th and the first in the Valley since July 20. It was one of only five reported statewide in Sunday's two-day update.
Over the two days included in the report, 31,921 Pennsylvanians received vaccines, 338 of them in Northumberland County. To date, 149,428 vaccines have been administered in Susquehanna Valley counties.
Hospitalizations
There were 472 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, a decrease of one from Friday's report. The state did not update hospitalization data on Saturday. Over the past seven days, the number of patients hospitalized statewide has increased by 110. Of those hospitalized, 104 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up three from Friday. There were 54 patients on ventilators, up four from Friday's report.
In the Valley, 12 patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities, five of them in ICUs, an increase of one each. There were 11 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including four in ICU and two on ventilators, the same numbers as reported Friday. One patient was being treated in an ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. There are no COVID patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Prisons
There is no change in the number of positive cases at Valley prisons for at least three consecutive days. As of midday Sunday, both the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood have one active staff case. There are no cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township.
There are also no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County for at least the third consecutive day.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,217 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Sunday's report, there were no new cases in Valley facilities.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 267 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.