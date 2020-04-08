HARRISBURG - A total of 310 people have died in Pennsylvania because of the coronavirus since the outbreak began more than a month ago.
The state Department of Health today reported there have been 1,680 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
That brings the total number of cases logged since March 6 to 16,239 in all 67 counties, where the state population totals 12.8 million.
There have been 70 additional deaths in Pennsylvania since yesterday. None of the deaths reported in the past 24 hours were residents of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
Since March 6, there have been 54 confirmed positive cases in Columbia County, 26 in Montour County, 22 in Northumberland County, 18 in Juniata County, 15 in Lycoming County, 9 in Snyder County and 8 in Union County.
A total of 98,538 people have been tested for the virus and 82,299 - 83 percent - have been found to be negative.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
|April 4
|10,017
|1,597
|136
|60,013
|April 5
|11,510
|1,493
|150
|66,261
|April 6
|12,980
|1,470
|162
|70,874
|April 7
|14,559
|1,579
|240
|April 8
|16,239
|1,680
|310
|82,299