Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine

HARRISBURG - A total of 310 people have died in Pennsylvania because of the coronavirus since the outbreak began more than a month ago.

The state Department of Health today reported there have been 1,680 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases logged since March 6 to 16,239 in all 67 counties, where the state population totals 12.8 million.

There have been 70 additional deaths in Pennsylvania since yesterday. None of the deaths reported in the past 24 hours were residents of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.

Since March 6, there have been 54 confirmed positive cases in Columbia County, 26 in Montour County, 22 in Northumberland County, 18 in Juniata County, 15 in Lycoming County, 9 in Snyder County and 8 in Union County.

A total of 98,538 people have been tested for the virus and 82,299 - 83 percent - have been found to be negative.

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427
April 2 7,016 1,211 90 47,698
April 3 8,420 1,404 102 53,695
April 4 10,017 1,597 136 60,013
April 5 11,510 1,493 150 66,261
April 6 12,980 1,470 162 70,874
April 7 14,559 1,579 240
April 8 16,239 1,680 310 82,299

