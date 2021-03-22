FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021 file photo Nurse and Clinical Pod Lead, Lily Harrington prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at St.Thomas' Hospital in London. AstraZeneca said Monday March 22, 2021 that advanced trial data from a U.S. study on its COVID vaccine shows it is 79% effective. The U.S. study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots.