The state Department of Health (DOH) reported 24 new COVID-19 patient admissions in hospitals statewide on Sunday, the second consecutive day with exactly 24 new admissions.
Health officials did not update the number of new infections or new deaths on the COVID-19 data dashboard on Sunday.
Last week, there was no update on Saturday and a two-day update on Sunday.
Going into Sunday, the state had reported more than 1,400 new novel coronavirus infections for five consecutive days, the last time that happened was May 11-15.
Nineteen of the 1,520 reported new cases were in Susquehanna Valley counties.
There was at least one new infection in every county for the third consecutive day.
There were also four new deaths linked to the virus reported Saturday, pushing the Pennsylvania death toll to 27,902. It was the smallest daily increase in five days.
Vaccination figures also were not updated. On Saturday, DOH officials reported 11.7 million doses of COVID vaccine had been administered in Pennsylvania and 5.7 million people were fully vaccinated, including 80,172 Valley residents.
Hospitalizations
There were 692 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, an increase of 24 from Saturday, the second consecutive day with 24 new patients.
Of those hospitalized, 167 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), 19 more than what appeared on Saturday’s report. There were 77 patients on ventilators, down seven from Saturday’s report, marking a decrease for the second consecutive day.
In the Valley, 11 patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities — up two Friday. Three patients are in ICUs, all at Geisinger in Danville.
There were six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including two in the ICU. Two patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and three patients are being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin, two in the ICU, a decrease of one ICU patient from Saturday. There are no patients being treated on ventilators in Valley hospitals.
Prisons
There were two active COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, one inmate and one staff member, according to the Department of Corrections’ latest update on Sunday, the same numbers as reported Friday and Saturday.
There are 67 active inmate cases at state prisons — level with Saturday’s report — including the one at SCI-Coal. Of that total, 31 are at SCI-Phoenixville, up eight. There are 36 staff cases at state prisons, down one.
There is one active staff case at both the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and USP Allenwood, as of Sunday morning.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County.