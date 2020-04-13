Pennsylvanians looking for work can possibly find a job through a new online COVID-19 job portal the Department of Labor & Industry launched Monday.
More than 1 million Pennsylvanians have lost their jobs since the outbreak of the pandemic.
“Many life-sustaining businesses across Pennsylvania are hiring and this new portal will help connect them with people looking for a job,” said L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “A top priority of L&I is to provide businesses with access to the workforce they need to maintain their life-sustaining operations and help our workers find jobs, especially during this unprecedented and challenging time.”
UPDATED 2:30pm, March 24, 2... by Governor Tom Wolf on Scribd
People seeking employment can visit www.PAcareerlink.pa.gov and select the green “PA COVID-19 Jobs – Hiring Immediately” job portal banner to see active job openings. Selecting the “Apply Now” button for a listed position will redirect individuals to the employer’s website or email where they can apply directly with the employer and speed up the hiring process.
The PA COVID-19 job portal is updated daily so businesses in need are spotlighted and people searching for employment have the latest job information.