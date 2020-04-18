Pennsylvania opens web portal for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance opened today for Pennsylvania’s self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others not eligible for regular unemployment compensation, Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak announced.
Pennsylvanians who meet Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) eligibility requirements can apply online. L&I anticipates a high volume of applications over the next few days which may temporarily slow the system, according to a media release.
PUA provides benefits from $195 to $572 for up to 39 weeks. Payments will be backdated to Jan. 27 or the first week the individual was unable to work due to COVID-19. As it stands, the benefits won’t be paid out beyond Dec. 31.
Individuals collecting PUA benefits will also be eligible for the extra $600 per week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. This benefit is effective from the week ending April 4 through the week ending July 25. Payments are backdated and paid in a lump sum.
The release states that L&I expects to begin making payments to approved claimants within two to four weeks once an initial claim is made. After opening their a PUA claim and filing for retroactive weeks, claimants must file weekly with a one-week grace period if a filing is missed.
L&I says claimants need proof their jobs were disrupted by the pandemic. Documentation can include a diagnosis or isolation instructions from medical professionals, notices or emails from schools and childcare providers, county or state government, contracted entities and prospective employers.
To file a claim, individuals will need to provide proof of employment or self-employment, as well as information to show previous income. Acceptable documentation includes copies of recent paycheck stubs, bank receipts showing deposits, tax returns and 1099 tax forms, bill notices to customers, statements from recent customers, business licenses, contracts, invoices and building leases.
The new PUA system is separate from the regular Unemployment Compensation system. Claimants for PUA should only apply through the PUA Portal.
A new PUA phone line will soon be available for individuals without internet access or for those who require a translator. In the meantime, direct questions to UCPUA@pa.gov. This email address is for PUA questions only.