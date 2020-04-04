breaking enterprise

Pennsylvania records 1,597 new confirmed positive cases of coronavirus

  • 1 min to read
Corona Update

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine speaks during a recent press conference.

 Natalie Kolb

The state Department of Health has recorded 1,597 new confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring the statewide total of cases logged since March 6 to 10,017. A total of 136 people have died in Pennsylvania since the outbreak started early last month, 34 of those occurred over the past 24 hours.

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427
April 2 7,016 1,211 90 47,698
April 3 8,420 1,404 102 53,695
April 4 10,017 1,597 136 60,013

There have been 60,013 negative tests across the state.

There are now 39 cases in the four Valley counties. Montour County now has 19 cases, Northumberland County, 9; Snyder County, 6 and Union County, 5.

View the state Department of Health's updated map here.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
  • Less than 1% are aged 5-12;
  • 1% are aged 13-18;
  • 8% are aged 19-24;
  • Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;
  • Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
  • Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Tags

Recommended for you