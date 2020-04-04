Pennsylvania records 1,597 new confirmed positive cases of coronavirus

The state Department of Health has recorded 1,597 new confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
The new cases bring the statewide total of cases logged since March 6 to 10,017. A total of 136 people have died in Pennsylvania since the outbreak started early last month, 34 of those occurred over the past 24 hours.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
|April 4
|10,017
|1,597
|136
|60,013
There have been 60,013 negative tests across the state.
There are now 39 cases in the four Valley counties. Montour County now has 19 cases, Northumberland County, 9; Snyder County, 6 and Union County, 5.
View the state Department of Health's updated map here.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Less than 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- 8% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.