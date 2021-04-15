Pennsylvania had more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Thursday when the state Department of Health registered 5,060 new cases.
It marks the first time since Jan. 28-30 that state health officials announced three consecutive days with at least 5,000 new cases. There have been 17,428 cases over the past three days.
In the Valley, there were 65 new cases, including 24, in Northumberland County, 20 in Union, 16 in Snyder and five in Montour County. In Union County, Bucknell University had 13 new cases according to its dashboard.
There were also three deaths in the Valley attributed to COVID-19, including two in Northumberland County and one in Montour County. It was the first COVID-related death in Montour County, the first death in that county since Feb. 26. Statewide there were 44 deaths, the third day in a row with at least that many.
Pennsylvania administered 136,438 vaccine doses on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 6,673,568 since December. The DOH also reports 2.55 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 45,265 in the Valley. The doses administered on Wednesday pushed Northumberland County past 50,000 doses. There have now been 50,510 doses administered in Northumberland County.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,577 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, down three from the previous day. Of those patients, 572 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up 30 from Wednesday, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by three.
At Valley hospitals, 60 patients were hospitalized, level with Wednesday's report. There were 17 patients in ICUs and four on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 38 patients, according to the state's report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and four on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there were four patients being treated, including three in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 18 admitted patients. Three were being treated in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 57 active cases, up 13 from Wednesday, including 55 cases among students. There were 15 positive tests on campus on Wednesday, the most since Feb. 19; there are 26 positive cases over the past two days. The university has 123 students in isolation, up 26 from Wednesday.
At Susquehanna University, there were 12 active cases — 11 students and one staffer. There are four new student cases in the latest report. Since the semester began, there have been 119 cases, including 100 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Thursday, there have been 2,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley. There was one new resident case in both Montour and Northumberland counties in the latest release, the second day in a row with new cases in both counties.
In Montour County, there have been 301 resident cases and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,038 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 266 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.
Prisons and state centers
There are four active cases at four federal prisons in Union County. There are no active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood.
There is one staff member infection at Allenwood's medium-security facility. At USP Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley. There is also one new active case at USP-Lewisburg.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 11 active cases, up two from Wednesday's report. There have been three inmate deaths at the facility.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there are nine staffers with COVID, up one from Wednesday. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There are six active employee cases at the facility. There have been 335 cumulative cases at the facility, 235 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.