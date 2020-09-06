Pennsylvania Department of Health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in its Sunday update, the third time since Aug. 30 the state has reported a death-free day.
Officials did report 691 new cases and 10 new cases in the Valley. One case was removed from Union County’s total. Cases are recorded by county of residence, not place of death, and the state has had to reconcile the data on occasion. Five new cases were reported in Snyder County, four more were reported in Northumberland County and one more was added to Montour County’s total.
Since the state began tracking the pandemic in March, 1,496 Valley residents have been infected and tested positive and 53 have died.
In Northumberland County there have been 764 cases and 39 deaths, in Union County there have been 406 cases and six deaths, in Snyder County there have been 182 cases and three deaths and in Montour there have been 144 cases and five deaths.
Across Pennsylvania there have been 139,316 positive cases and 7,760 deaths. The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus also decreased in the latest update, dropping by six to 490 and the number of people on ventilators decreased by two to 64. In the Valley, there are 20 patients being treated, the same number as was reported Saturday -- eight at Geisinger Medical Center and six each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin.
In nursing and personal care homes, 59 new resident cases pushed the statewide total to 21,405 and 16 new staff member cases pushed the total to 4,603 at 947 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,239 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The Valley’s long-term care facilities numbers remained unchanged from Saturday. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 263 cases — 199 residents and 64 staffers — in seven facilities, an increase of 13 residents and one staffer. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and three staffers at one Snyder County facility and six residents and four staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
The state is reporting no resident cases at the Selinsgrove Center, a state-owned intermediate care facility for people with intellectual disabilities. Less than five staff members at the facility have active cases, according to state data.
Twelve federal prison staff members have active cases of the virus in the Valley, eight at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Lewisburg and four at USP Allenwood. Four staff -- three of them from Allenwood -- have recovered and 86 inmates -- 85 from Lewisburg -- have recovered.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, the online dashboard is reporting 15 cases. On Friday, a spokeswoman from the state Department of Corrections said prison officials told her there were only four cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, despite 15 being reported on the state’s online dashboard.
Also on Saturday, Danville Area School District became the latest in the Valley to report an active case of the virus, a high school student. The school will remain open, according to school officials. Shikellamy and Mount Carmel have also reported positive cases.