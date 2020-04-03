Corona Update

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine speaks during a press conference, announcing the eleventh presumptive positive case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania, inside PEMA headquarters on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

There are now more than 100 deaths related to COVID-19 and 8,400 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania as the state announced an increase of at least 1,000 cases for the second day in a row on Friday.

According to data released from the state Department of Health, there are 1,404 new confirmed cases across the state, pushing the statewide total to 8,420. There are cases in 63 counties and all confirmed cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 102. 

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427
April 2 7,016 1,211 90 47,698
April 3 8,420 1,404 102 53,695

There have been 53,695 negative tests across the state.

There are now 31 cases in the four Valley counties. Montour's number of confirmed cases increased by one to 16, and Northumberland's remained steady at 8. There are now four cases in Snyder County, including the region's only death, and three cases in Union county.

View the state Department of Health's updated map here.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
  • Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
  • 1% are aged 13-18;
  • 8% are aged 19-24;
  • Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;
  • Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
  • Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

