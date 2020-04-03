There are now more than 100 deaths related to COVID-19 and 8,400 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania as the state announced an increase of at least 1,000 cases for the second day in a row on Friday.
According to data released from the state Department of Health, there are 1,404 new confirmed cases across the state, pushing the statewide total to 8,420. There are cases in 63 counties and all confirmed cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 102.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
There have been 53,695 negative tests across the state.
There are now 31 cases in the four Valley counties. Montour's number of confirmed cases increased by one to 16, and Northumberland's remained steady at 8. There are now four cases in Snyder County, including the region's only death, and three cases in Union county.
View the state Department of Health's updated map here.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- 8% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.