Pennsylvania has administered more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations as of Friday morning and the number of patients hospitalized across the state due to complications from the novel coronavirus is at levels not seen since mid-October.
With another 96,000 shots administered on Thursday, the state has now given 10,066,220 doses of one of three COVID vaccines.
The news comes as the state registered 1,823 new cases, the highest total in a week and the seventh day in a row with fewer than 2,000 new cases. In the Valley, there are 39 new cases, including 25 in Northumberland County, 10 in Union, three in Snyder and one in Montour. The 25 new cases in Northumberland County is the largest one-day increase in that county since May 7.
State health officials announced another 25 COVID-related deaths on Friday as the state inches toward 27,000 deaths. As of Friday morning, 26,990 Pennsylvania residents have died from COVID-19, according to state health officials.
DOH officials said 96,371 COVID shots were administered on Thursday — the third day in a row with more than 90,000 shots, including 53,132 that fully vaccinated residents. As of noon Thursday, 68,068 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, the state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 1,441, the lowest since late October.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 4.5 percent, the fifth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since early October 2020.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,250 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Friday, down 59 from Thursday. Of that total, 304 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down six, and 187 were being treated on ventilators, down seven.
It is the lowest number of patients in hospitalized with COVID-19 since 1,232 were hospitalized on Oct. 16.
In the Valley, there were 51 patients hospitalized according to state data, up three from Thursday. There were 42 patients at Geisinger in Danville, two at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital. Nineteen patients were being treated in the ICU — 15 in Danville and three at Evangelical and one in Shamokin — and six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
On campus
Bucknell University reported four cases — all students — on campus Friday morning, up one from Wednesday and Thursday. There was one positive test result on campus on Thursday, according to the school’s dashboard. Two students are in isolation, up one.
Prisons and state centers
Active cases at state and federal prisons across the Valley remained steady on Friday.
There were three active staff cases at federal prisons in Union County, one at USP-Allenwood and two USP-Lewisburg. There were no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were two cases — one inmate and one staffer — level with Thursday's report. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were fewer than five staff member cases at the Selinsgrove State Center on Friday morning; there are no active cases among those receiving services. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 250 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Thursday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.