Pennsylvania surpassed 11.8 million COVID vaccine doses administered on Thursday as the state Department of Health announced another 222 cases, the largest increase in a week.
Thursday marked four consecutive days where the number of new cases has increased statewide. Part of the 222 new cases are four new cases in the Valley, including three cases in Northumberland County and one in Union.
There was also one death linked to the coronavirus in Northumberland County, the second death in as many days. Across Pennsylvania, there were 11 deaths from COVID, the largest increase in 10 days.
The virus has killed 604 Valley residents and 27,729 in the state since the Pennsylvania DOH started tracking the virus in March 2020.
According to DOH officials, Pennsylvania has now administered 11,800,591 vaccine doses, which has led to 5.4 million residents being fully vaccinated. In the Valley, More than 80,000 doses have been administered in Northumberland County and 81,431 residents of the four counties are fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 63.3% of its entire population. According to the CDC, 60.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 76% have received their first dose.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in Pennsylvania increased by three in Thursday's report, the second day in a with an increase. There are now 295 patients hospitalized statewide, including 58 being treated in intensive care units and another 45 are on ventilators. The number of patients in the ICU was level from the previous day’s report, while the number on ventilators was up one.
In the Valley, there 21 patients being treated in three local hospitals — down three from Wednesday — including 17 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger is treating four patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville according to state data and two on ventilators. The only patient being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin is in the ICU.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases listed in the four county reports updated Thursday. There have been no new nursing home cases in the Valley for more than a week.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases. Forty-one residents have died.
Prisons
There is one new active COVID case at SCI-Coal Township, the first at the prison in more than two weeks. There is one staffer who has tested positive, one of 33 statewide. There are also 43 inmates who have tested positive across the state. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, the same number as reported for the past month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 420 staffers and 1,521 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. The number was unchanged on Wednesday.