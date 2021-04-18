Pennsylvania state officials say more than 7 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and a quarter of the state's population is fully vaccinated after another 84,000 shots were given on Saturday.
As of 1:15 p.m. Sunday, the state Department of Health had not updated new case counts or hospitalization data. Updates will be published when they become available.
There are 101 active COVID-19 cases at Bucknell University after the university had nearly as many positive tests last week as it has over the past seven weeks combined. According to the university's dashboard, there were 16 active cases on campus since Saturday. Of the positive cases, 99 of them are among students.
Statewide, there were 3,761 new cases on Sunday, including 42 in the Valley. There were 24 new cases in Union County, 10 in Northumberland, five in Montour and three in Snyder.
DOH officials also registered 27 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
The state’s rolling average of new cases per day also approached 5,000; it now sits at 4,947, the highest since the first week in February.
Across the state, there were 84,298 vaccines administered on Saturday. More than 2.7 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated — about 25 percent of the state's population, including 47,705 in the Valley, or 24.5 percent of the four-county population.
There are two vaccine clinics scheduled in Northumberland County this week. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Custom Care Pharmacy, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc., and Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, are partnering for two clinics.
The first is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Northumberland County Aging Office at 322 North 2nd St. in Sunbury. The second clinic is also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 at the Central Susquehanna Opportunities Building on East Arch Street in Shamokin.
Both clinics will be administering Moderna injections. Vaccines are available to individuals over the age of 18.
To register for the Sunbury clinic, click here. Second dose appointments will be held May 18.
To register for the Shamokin clinic, click here. Second dose appointments will be held May 20. For those with transportation issues, LATS has five stops at the CSO location throughout the day.
If you do not have internet access, call the county's Area Agency on Aging office at 570-495-2395 to schedule an appointment.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,638 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, down 17 from Saturday. Of those patients, 551 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down four, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by three to 278.
At Valley hospitals, 70 patients were hospitalized, the same as Friday’s total. There were 17 patients in ICUs and six on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 45 patients, according to the state’s report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and six on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were five patients being treated, including two in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 20 admitted patients. Four were being treated in the ICU.
On campus
At Bucknell University, there were 101 active cases, including 99 cases among students. There are 16 more active cases on campus than on Saturday according to the university’s dashboard on Sunday morning. There were 19 positive tests on campus on Saturday. Last week, the university reported 92 positive tests after reporting 97 combined cases over the previous seven weeks.
The university had 157 students in isolation, up 24. Thirty-eight percent of the university's allocated space to isolate students is available.
At Susquehanna University, there were 13 active cases — 12 students and one staffer. Since the semester began, there have been 119 cases, including 100 students. The university does not update data on the weekend.
Prisons and state centers
There was just one combined active COVID-19 case across four federal prisons in Union County. As of Sunday morning, there was one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg. There are no active cases at either of the three Allenwood sites.
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 1,188 cases among inmates and 183 cases among staffers.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still 11 active cases, level with the state’s previous report. There have been three inmate deaths at the facility.
There are no active cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there are 11 staffers with COVID, even with Saturday's report. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five.
There are no active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Sunday, there have been 2,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley. There were two new resident cases in Montour County in the latest report.
In Montour County, there have been 303 resident cases and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,040 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.