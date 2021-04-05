Up to 1 million more Pennsylvanians are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine today as Pennsylvania health officials open eligibility up to individuals in Phase 1B.
Beginning today, all workers in Phase 1B of the state's vaccine plan will be eligible, a group that includes postal, public transit and manufacturing employees and numbers between 700,000 and 1 million people, acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said last week.
Starting April 12, will be Phase 1C, which includes workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, communications and media, public health, legal services, finance and construction. That population totals between 1.3 million and 1.7 million people.
Everyone else can start making vaccine appointments on April 19.
The state has spent months vaccinating health-care workers, people aged 65 and older, younger people with serious medical conditions and others, a group that totals more than 4 million people, or about a third of the state's population.
Last week, about 190,000 to 250,000 frontline workers became eligible to get jabbed, including police, corrections officers and other law enforcement; volunteer and professional firefighters; grocery employees; and food and farm workers.
President Joe Biden wants states to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated by May 1. Biden recently said that by April 19, at least 90% of the adult U.S. population would be eligible for vaccination, with access to a vaccination site within 5 miles of their homes.