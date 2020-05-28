Pennsylvania saw higher fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 18th day in a row on Thursday as the total number of cases statewide surpassed 70,000.
With 625 new cases on Thursday — in including four in Northumberland County — the state has now had 70,042 confirmed cases. Of that total, the state Department of Health estimates 64 percent of those patients have recovered.
State health officials confirmed 108 new deaths The new deaths announced Thursday push the state death toll to 5,373. There were no local deaths in the latest release.
According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
There were another four new cases announced locally, all in Northumberland County. There have now been 331 cases in the Valley: 186 in Northumberland County, 56 in Union, 50 in Montour and 39 in Snyder.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Montour and Snyder counties are among 18 that will move into the green phase on Friday. On Tuesday, he announced that Centre County, which was not part of the announcement last Friday, will also go green this week.
Statewide, there are now 1,483 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 314 on ventilators. There are two patients in Montour County on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,158 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,563 cases among employees, for a total of 17,721 at 600 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's deaths, 3,501 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,279 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.