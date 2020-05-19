Last week, the number of people filing unemployment claims dropped below 62,000 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic prompted the state to close non-essential businesses statewide.
That’s fewer new claims in the entire week than the state had in one day in the initial period after the shutdown’s impact rippled across the state. On March 20, 90,000 people filed claims for unemployment. In one week in late March, the number of new claims topped 400,000.
The drop in new claims comes as the state has begun relaxing restrictions across much of the state.
In a press call with reporters on Monday, Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said that for the week ending May 10, the number of people filing new claims had dipped to 65,000.
“It has been declining but 65,000 new claims is a tremendously high number of claims given what we had been working with before the pandemic mitigation efforts went into effect,” Oleksiak said on Monday during a briefing of the state’s latest unemployment compensation numbers.
Labor and Industry data shows that since May 10, the number of claims has dropped further – with 61,864 new claims filed in the week ending May 17.
While the new claims have fallen, the state’s unemployment rate has remained historically high.