The Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference voted unanimously on Wednesday — pending the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors vote on Friday afternoon — to play an amended in-conference schedule for all fall sports.
The vote was 19-0.
The PHAC said in its statement, "Our sports schedules have been adjusted to focus on league games and supporting the 19 member schools in our league. As part of that vote, the football schedule has been adjusted to allow for conference divisional games and crossover games at the end of the season that are focused on competition within the closest proximity possible. Should adjustments need to be made, due to additional guidelines or reduced weeks of the season we will take those games off of week 10, then 9 and so on."
If the PHAC plays a full complement of games this season some Division I football teams will play each other twice this season. The nonconference mandate also goes for all scrimmages once practices start as well.
With no nonleague games, the Southern Columbia at Wyoming Area football game is canceled along with such standout field hockey games as Greenwood vs. Selinsgrove. This follows the cancellation of the Shikellamy Coaches Cross-Country Classic last week.
"We have to do what's best for us. Other leagues' decisions have left us with holes in all of our sports schedules," PHAC President Jeremy Winn, the Danville High School principal, said. "It's just safer to fill those holes with PHAC crossover games.
"We also wanted to do as much as possible to make sure all of the local rivalries get played."
If the PIAA votes to begin fall sports on Friday, heat acclimatization for football, and other fall practices begin on Monday with regular-season football games beginning on Sept. 11.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.