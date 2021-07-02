More than half of Pennsylvania's 304 new COVID-19 cases registered on Friday were from Philadelphia County. The state's other 66 counties combined for 150 cases as the state registered its first day with more than 300 new cases since June 16.
Over the past three days, there have been 692 cases state, including 253 in Philadelphia.
In the Valley, there were two new cases: One each in Northumberland and Union counties. Montour County registered no new cases for the third day in a row and ninth time in 10 days, while Snyder County has had no cases in fifth time in the last week.
There were no new deaths locally attributed to COVID, while eight deaths statewide were linked to the coronavirus.
DOH officials announced that more than 11.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania. State data show more than 5.4 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 80,892 in the Valley, about 41.6 percent of the region's population. Statewide, 26,392 doses of COVID vaccine were administered on Thursday.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 10 on Friday. As of Friday morning, 300 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 49 in intensive care units — also down 10 — and 38 on ventilators — down five.
It is the fewest number of patients statewide since less than 200 were hospitalized on March 29, 2020.
In the Valley, there are 26 patients being treated in local hospitals — same as Thursday's report — including 21 at Geisinger-Danville, and four at Evangelical Community Center and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has four patients in the ICU; neither Geisinger-Shamokin nor Evangelical have a COVID patient in the ICU. Geisinger in Danville has two patients on a ventilator.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 15 months. There were no new cases listed in the four county reports updated on Friday morning, the fifth day in a row without new cases.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases in the last 15. Forty-one residents have died.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Friday morning, the same number as reported for the past month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 419 staffers and 1,489 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 45 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 25 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 28 staff cases statewide, down two from Thursday's report.