The PIAA Board of Directors voted 25-5 Friday afternoon to start of the fall sports season on Monday.
The decision comes two weeks after directors delayed the start of the season after Gov. Tom Wolf recommended the suspension of all high school and youth sports until January.
Official practices can begin Monday with first games scheduled for Sept. 11. Golf and girls tennis can start competition next week.
The PIAA has said it was blindsided and “tremendously disappointed” by Wolf's recommendation, which is not binding, and has insisted that fall sports can be held safely. For his part, Wolf has pointed out that major collegiate leagues have independently canceled fall sports.
In Pennsylvania, some school districts and leagues have already canceled fall sports, including those in Philadelphia, Reading and Harrisburg, saying the risk of spreading the virus is too great, while others plan to play if they get the PIAA’s blessing. Several Pennsylvania high schools have already reported virus cases among athletes, prompting temporary shutdowns of sports programs.