The remainder of the winter sports schedule — including state championships for basketball and swimming — have been canceled along with the entire spring sports season the PIAA announced this afternoon.
“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi. “However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”
The high school sports season was stopped in the middle of the PIAA basketball tournament and before the 2A swimming championships. The spring sports season did not begin before Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order for schools.
"We had maintained hope for a continuation of our Winter Championships and an abbreviated Spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities,” continued Lombardi. “As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance," Lombardi said.
Seventeen other state high school associations have ended their sports seasons, the PIAA announced.
